× California Bullet Train Project Survives Legal Challenge as Sacramento Judge Tosses Lawsuit Over Bond Funds

The California bullet train project can continue to draw on a bond approved by voters in 2008 after a Superior Court judge on Thursday rejected a civil suit that sought to block the use of those funds.

The decision was crucial for the project. Though only 12% of the project’s cost estimate, the bond provides the bulk of the money for the construction underway in the Central Valley.

In several prior cases, state courts have rejected efforts to cripple the project, impose injunctions or send the bond measure back to voters.

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Richard K. Sueyoshi issued the final decision after putting out a tentative ruling last week that found a 2016 piece of legislation did not fundamentally alter the project or redefine restrictions contained in the bond act.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.