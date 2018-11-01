Carla Hall’s New Soul Food Cookbook With Everyday and Celebration Dishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carla Hall joined us live with a taste of her newest cookbook “Carla Hall’s Soul Food – Everyday and Celebration” In her new book, Carla shares over 150 of her favorite recipes – a combination of easy weeknight meals, centered around seasonal vegetables, and rich celebration dishes for special occasions. These recipes have roots in history and heritage but are also Carla’s present day twists on the classics, along with her original creations. The book is available on Amazon.

For more info on Carla and the cookbook, you can visit her website or follow her on social media.