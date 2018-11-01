Long Beach Doctor Sentenced to 90 Days After Pleading No Contest in Child Porn Case

A Long Beach doctor pleaded no contest on Thursday to a charge of sending pornography to someone he thought was a teenage girl, officials said.

Jonathon Ellis, 35, is seen in a photo released April 11, 2018, by Los Angeles police.

Jonathon Ellis, 35, sent lewd photos of himself back in January to an undercover Los Angeles Police Department detective who was posing as a 16-year-old girl, the L.A. District Attorney Office said.

Ellis was charged with one felony count of distributing pornography to a minor, prosecutors said in a news release.

Officials said Ellis contacted the detective over the internet and sent a sexually explicit photo to him or her.

Ellis was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to attend 52 weeks of sex offender counseling under a negotiated plea agreement, authorities said. He also received five years of felony probation.

Ellis must also submit to law enforcement searches of his electronic data and devices and register as a sex offender for life.

