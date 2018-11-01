Long Beach Doctor Sentenced to 90 Days After Pleading No Contest in Child Porn Case

A Long Beach doctor pleaded no contest on Thursday to a charge of sending pornography to someone he thought was a teenage girl, officials said.

Jonathon Ellis, 35, sent lewd photos of himself back in January to an undercover Los Angeles Police Department detective who was posing as a 16-year-old girl, the L.A. District Attorney Office said.

Ellis was charged with one felony count of distributing pornography to a minor, prosecutors said in a news release.

Officials said Ellis contacted the detective over the internet and sent a sexually explicit photo to him or her.

Ellis was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to attend 52 weeks of sex offender counseling under a negotiated plea agreement, authorities said. He also received five years of felony probation.

Ellis must also submit to law enforcement searches of his electronic data and devices and register as a sex offender for life.