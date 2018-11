Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kareen Wynter takes a closer look at a new feature in the Uber app to improve rider safety. The company rolled out the new feature that gives 911 dispatchers important information, including location, as well as make, model, color, and license plate number of the vehicle the rider is in.

Uber first announced the feature in April. KTLA's Kareen Wynter met with Uber representatives to learn more.