Pacoima Man Convicted of Knife Attack on Ex-Girlfriend’s Family, Including Infant, in Panorama City

A jury convicted a Pacoima man of attempted murder and other crimes Wednesday for breaking into the Panorama City home of his ex-girlfriend’s family and stabbing two women and an infant before leading police on a pursuit and engaging officers in an hours-long standoff on a Glendale rooftop, authorities said.

Jorge Gomez, 22, was found guilty of four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count each of of evading police, dissuading a witness by force or threat and hit-and-run, Los Angeles Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ricardo Santiago said. The jury also found true the special allegations that the attempted murders were premeditated, that he personally used a knife and that he caused great bodily injury.

He faces the possibility of multiple life sentences in prison when he returns to the San Fernando branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court for sentencing on Nov. 28, Santiago said.

The attack unfolded on Dec. 18, 2016. Gomez went to the home of his ex-girlfriend in the 8800 block of Tobias Avenue in Panorama City, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials and prosecutors.

“The defendant then attacked (his ex-girlfriend’s) mother and the ex-girlfriend’s 11-month-old sister,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

“Gomez also lunged toward the ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old sister, but she was shielded from the attack by an aunt,” the statement said.

The two women and the infant were stabbed, Santiago said. The 3-year-old child escaped injury.

Gomez’s ex-girlfriend was not at home at the time, Santiago said.

After fleeing the home, Gomez led police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Glendale, prosecutors said. He then climbed up onto a roof and remained there for four hours before surrendering to police.

