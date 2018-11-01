Driver, Passenger Detained Following Chase from Anaheim to Diamond Bar

Police and California Highway Patrol officers took a driver and passenger into custody following a pursuit that led from Anaheim to Diamond Bar on Thursday afternoon.

Officers noticed the car was reported stolen before the driver failed to pull over, initiating a chase shortly after 2 p.m., Anaheim Police Department Daron Wyatt said.

The driver fled from his car in a Diamond Bar neighborhood before returning to the vehicle and resuming the pursuit, footage from Sky5 showed.

But the chase came to an end minutes later when the driver pulled over and surrendered to Highway Patrol officers along the westbound 60 Freeway.

A passenger in the car was also taken into custody.