Second Former Jose Huizar Staffer Sues L.A., Claiming Councilman Had Affair With Aide and Misused Staff

A second former staffer for Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar has filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging she faced retaliation after complaining that Huizar had an affair with a staffer and had instructed his aides to perform inappropriate tasks.

Pauline Medina, 45, said in her discrimination, harassment and wrongful-termination lawsuit that Huizar launched a campaign to push her out in 2017 after she told the councilman’s chief of staff that her boss was in a relationship with someone else in the office.

Medina, who left Huizar’s office in June, said she also was punished for complaining about a “lack of boundaries” in her workplace, with staffers being ordered to pick up the councilman’s dry cleaning, collect his children from school and move his wife’s car so that she would not get a parking ticket on street-sweeping day.

“Ms. Medina had no choice but to speak up — both on account of her own morality and for her own sanity,” the lawsuit states.

