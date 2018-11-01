× Shooting Deaths of Man, Partner in San Bernardino Being Investigated as Murder-Suicide: Police

Police are investigating after two men who were in a relationship were found shot to death in a San Bernardino home early Thursday morning in a suspected murder-suicide.

A relative of the alleged gunman, 35-year-old Anthony Dabbs, called 911 at about 12:45 a.m. to report he had just shot Clarence Smith Jr., 39, at a residence in the 1800 block of North Herrington Avenue, San Bernardino police said in a news release.

The caller stated that the shooting occurred in a bedroom, and Dabbs was still armed. But by the time officers responded, about three minutes later, others who lived in the home told them Dabbs had just shot himself, officials said.

Multiple witnesses told homicide investigators that they’d heard a gunshot, then saw Dabbs emerge from the bedroom with a firearm. He then allegedly told them he’d just shot Smith.

After a brief conversation, Dabbs walked back into the bedroom, and those in the home heard a second gunshot, police said.

The men were both found in the bedroom, each with a significant gunshot wound, and were pronounced dead at the scene. A loaded gun was found next to Dabbs’ body, authorities said.

The pair had been in an intimate relationship for several years, detectives said.

Anyone with further information on the incident can contact Detective Thompson at 909-384-5665 or Sgt. Kokesh at 909-384-5613.