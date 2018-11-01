Sneak Peek Inside Valley Relics Museum’s New Location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys with a sneak peek at the new location of the VALLEY RELICS MUSEUM, which boasts a vast collection of historical artifacts pertaining to the San Fernando Valley. The collection includes rare documents, photographs, vintage neon signs, post cards, year books, negatives, clothing, books, art, automobiles and bicycles from the Valley’s past.

Valley Relics is a non profit organization 501(c)3 with an endeavor to preserve and protect local history and it artifacts while educating the public of the rich history of The San Fernando Valley.

Valley Relics Museum

The NEW Location

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Van Nuys, CA 91406

Hangar C3 & C4

(818) 616-4083

