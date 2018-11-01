Suspect Arrested in Connection With 5 Indecent Exposure Incidents Targeting UCLA Students

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of exposing his genitals and masturbating in front of several UCLA students over the past few months, campus police said.

Anton Floyd, 40, is accused in at least five separate indecent exposure incidents that occurred between Aug. 30 and Oct. 30 near the university, in the area of Midvale Avenue between Strathmore Drive and Gayley Avenue, UCLA Police Lt. Kevin Kilgore said in an emailed statement.

Floyd was taken into custody near the corner of Van Nuys Boulevard and Calvert Street in Van Nuys, Kilgore said. Inmate records show he was arrested around 4:45 p.m. and was being held on $60,000 bail.

His apprehension came two days after police released a suspect sketch.

Officials said he suspected of violating his probation, in additional to six counts of indecent exposure.

UCLA police are continuing to investigate the crime series.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 310-825-1491.

34.068921 -118.445181