Suspect Denies Charges in San Gabriel Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman, Granddaughter

A San Gabriel man accused of hitting and killing a woman and her 1-year-old granddaughter with his pickup truck in a San Gabriel crosswalk, then fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty to criminal charges on Thursday, officials said.

San Gabriel police released this booking photo of Dennis Anthony Perez on Oct. 30, 2018.

Dennis Anthony Perez, 48, of San Gabriel faces a felony charge of hit-and-run resulting in death, along with two misdemeanor counts of vehicular manslaughter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

He’s suspected of driving a pickup truck that fatally struck Mei Li, 59, of San Gabriel and 1-year-old Paisley Chen about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 on Del Mar Avenue at Live Oak Street, San Gabriel Police Department officials and prosecutors said.

Li was pushing the baby in a stroller, within a crosswalk, when she and her granddaughter were struck.

The Chevrolet S-10 that hit them sped off, police said. Both victims succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

Police respond to a hit-and-run crash in San Gabriel on Oct. 26, 2018. (Credit: RMG News)

Investigators arrested Perez in connection with the hit-and-run on Tuesday morning, according to police and Los Angeles County booking records. Investigators credited a tip from the public for helping them identify the suspect.

Perez, who police said has a history of DUI arrests, faces up to 11 years in state prison if convicted as charged.

Bail was initially set at $50,000, but was increased to $250,000 during Thursday’s arraignment hearing, officials added.

A preliminary hearing setting in the case is scheduled Dec. 4 in the Alhambra branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court.

 

