The News Director’s Office: Kimberly Cheng, KTLA 5 Reporter

Kimberly Cheng joined KTLA in 2013 as a general assignment reporter. In this episode, Kimberly tells how her family arrived in Hollywood as refugees from Cambodia during the genocide under the Pol Pot regime. She also shares stories of growing up in Los Angeles, and how she pursued a career in journalism.

Episode quote

“There are Two Ways of Spreading Light: To be the Candle or the Mirror that Reflects it.” – Edith Warton



Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams