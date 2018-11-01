4 People Killed in Fiery Crash on the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four people died in a fiery crash between an SUV and a big rig on the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita on Thursday evening, authorities said.

The crash took place just before 7:30 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard, just north of the interchange with the Antelope Valley Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Although Los Angeles County fire officials initially reported two people were killed, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball later said four people had died.

All four victims were believed to be occupants of the SUV.

Witnesses initially reported the SUV was speeding at more than 100 mph before it slammed into the back of the big rig, CHP logs show.

First responders arrived to find the SUV stuck beneath the truck and engulfed in flames.

Aerial video of the scene showed the truck was carrying a load a lumber.

Officials shut down all but one lane of the northbound 5 Freeway as they investigated the scene and cleared the wreckage, and traffic could be seen backed up to the 210 Freeway.

Caltrans estimated that the roadway would fully reopen around 1:30 a.m.

NB I-5 #GoldenStateFwy lanes closed due to fatal accident and fire. Be prepared. Avoid the fwy. Use alternate routes. Delay your trip. @CHP_Newhall @CHPsouthern pic.twitter.com/7vVMlEAYOK — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 2, 2018

