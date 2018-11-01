Uber Driver Arrested After Allegedly Refusing to Let Passengers Out, Leading Santa Monica Police on Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Uber driver who allegedly refused to let passengers out of his vehicle was arrested on Halloween night after leading Santa Monica police on a pursuit, officials said.

The incident unfolded about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday when police received a call from a passenger in Khaled Ali’s Uber who said he wouldn’t let them out of the vehicle, Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez said.

As officers were responding to Santa Monica Boulevard and 23rd Street, they got another call from other possible victims saying that they had experienced an incident with an Uber driver who wouldn’t let them out of the car, forcing them to jump out and escape. The victims claimed the driver was possibly armed and that he threatened to kidnap them.

Officers eventually located Ali’s vehicle and attempted to stop him, but he did not yield.

Ali led officers on a chase through a busy upscale Santa Monica neighborhood where people were out trick-or-treating, Rodriguez said. The driver eventually stopped near Bundy Drive and Montana Avenue and was arrested. The passengers inside Uber were not injured.

Ali was booked suspicion of kidnapping and felony evading arrest. His bail was set at $100,000.

Authorities believe Ali may have trapped and threatened passengers as many as four times on four different pick ups.

