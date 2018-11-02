2 Alleged Gang Members Arrested on Suspicion of Fatally Shooting Grandfather in Drive-by Outside His Long Beach Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men were arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 69-year-old man shot dead outside his home on the west side of Long Beach last month in a killing investigators believe was gang-motivated.

Rhyan Burrell, a 20-year-old Lynwood man, and 23-year-old Long Beach resident Terrel Warren were both taken into custody after a SWAT team served a search warrant in Lynwood, Long Beach police said in a news release. Inmate records show the men were arrested around 5 a.m.

Both are accused of murder in the Oct. 9 drive-by shooting of Jose Corrales, whose family says he was killed while out watering his garden at the home he'd lived in for 25 years near the corner of Summit Street and Canal Avenue.

Corrales was pronounced dead at the scene. He leaves behind a wife, five daughters and 16 grandchildren.

Detectives believe the gunfire was gang-motivated and could have stemmed from an altercation earlier the same afternoon at Cabrillo High School, which sits a few blocks away from the shooting scene.

It's unclear if Corrales himself was involved in that earlier argument, and police have released no further details on the dispute. Previously, they'd said the grandfather was outside his home with "a group of male subjects" when shots were fired from a light-colored sedan carrying three or four people.

Later on, investigators discovered another man in a nearby vehicle was also struck by gunfire and transported himself to the hospital.

Burrell and Warren were identified as suspects in the case "through an extensive investigation and interviews," according to the police news release.

Upon serving the search warrant Friday, officials recovered ammunition and three guns, which are being forensically analyzed. A vehicle believed to be involved with the homicide was also impounded.

Both men are suspected of murder, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and committing a felony for the benefit of a gang. Burrell is additionally accused of discharging of a firearm from a vehicle and being an ex-felon in possession of a gun.

They were being held on $2.04 million bail, police said.

Investigators expect to present to case to prosecutors at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office early next week.