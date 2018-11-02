Speed, Alcohol May Be Factors in Santa Clarita Crash That Killed 3 Adults, 1 Child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Speed and alcohol or drugs may have been factors in a fiery crash along the 5 Freeway that killed four people, authorities announced Friday.

The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the northbound 5 Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard, just north of the interchange with the Antelope Valley Freeway.

In a news release early Friday, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed that a black van slammed into a big rig that was parked on the shoulder of the highway. The impact ignited a fire that was eventually put out by Los Angeles County Department firefighters. Authorities had previously described the vehicle as an SUV.

The driver of the van and three passengers were killed in the crash. Speed, alcohol or drugs may have been factors in the crash. The driver of the big rig was not injured.

None of the victims have been identified, but the Los Angeles Times reported the victims were three adults and a child younger than 10.

Several lanes of the highway were blocked for hours during the investigation and were reopened by 7:20 a.m.