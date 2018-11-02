2 Men Caught on Video Burglarizing from Vehicle in Downtown L.A. as Pedestrians Watched

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for two men who burglarized a vehicle in downtown while pedestrians watched during broad daylight.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17 near the 300 block of East Third Street, the police department said in a news release Thursday.

Authorities said the victim locked and secured his vehicle in a metered parking spot before shopping around the area.

Then the two men are seen walking to the victim’s vehicle in a video released by the police department.

One of the men used a tool to punch a hole and break the window behind the drivers seat, then reached in and grabbed one of the victim’s items.

The man walked back to his vehicle to place the item inside, then walked back to the victim’s vehicle, detectives said.

He jumped face-first with half of his body through the window and grabbed more of the victim’s personal items, including jewelry.

A person from the nearby store and a pedestrian are seen in the video watching the suspect walk back to his vehicle before he and the other man fled the area.

Officials said the man who stole the items is described as Hispanic, around 25-30 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds. He has black hair and was wearing black shoes and a baseball cap, dark-blue jean shorts and a black-T-shirt that says “True Religion” with a Buddha playing a guitar logo.

The second man is also described as Hispanic and around the same age and height as the first man. He is about 170 pounds, and was wearing a black hoody and tan shorts.

Officials described the vehicle the two men drove in as an old, black Toyota 4Runner.

Detectives said if anyone has information about the incident, they can call 213-996-1854.