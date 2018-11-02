Church of the Epiphany Wins Restoration and Repair Grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Lincoln Heights at the historic Church of the Epiphany, one of L.A.’s historic treasures. Dating from 1888, it's the oldest operating Episcopal church in the city, which played a pivotal role in the Chicano movement, and remains a center for social justice activism and community service. It’s also in dire need of repair and renovation; the roof leaks, the electricity needs updating, and the basement, where much of the Chicano movement was planned, is crumbling.

The church is one of only 20 historic sites nationwide, and the only one in Southern California, chosen for this year’s Partners in Preservation competition, which will award preservation grants to the sites that receive the most online votes. They’re halfway through the competition and the church is hovering around 8th place. It must be in the top ten to receive any funding.

Thanks to KTLA viewers, who voted Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 through Thursday, October 26th, the historic Church of the Epiphany has won the much-needed preservation funding! There will be a celebration service Sunday, November 4th at 10am!

Church of the Epiphany

2808 Altura Street

Los Angeles, CA 90031

1 (323) 227-9931

Sunday Celebratory Bilingual Mass

Sunday, November 4th @ 10 a.m.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com