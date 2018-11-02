Convicted Sex Offender Arrested in Apple Valley After Harassing Women, Girls on Bus: Police

A man kicked off a bus for allegedly harassing women and girls on board, making sexual statements to one girl, was arrested Wednesday and later identified as a registered sex offender, police said Thursday.

The bus came to a stop near Apple Valley Road and State Highway 18 after a passenger “was harassing young mothers and saying and doing inappropriate things to children,” police said in a news release.

Antoine Ryans, 41, is also accused of further harassing one underage girl in particular, making “several sexual statements” to her before actually approaching her and “attempting to contact her for sexual gratification,” according to the new release.

At some point, the driver and other passengers tried stopping Ryans and he allegedly fled. Authorities tracked him down in an area nearby.

Other details about the alleged harassment and the victim have not been released by police.

Ryans was later identified by police as a convicted sex offender out on parole. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted lewd acts with a minor and violating his parole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Tyler Loup or Sgt. James R. Evans at 760-240-7400.