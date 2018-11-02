Driver Killed, Another Hurt After Car Runs Red Light in Riverside: Police

One man died and another person suffered injuries when a car ran a red light at Riverside intersection and slammed head-on into another early Friday, police said.

The crash took place just before 6 a.m. at Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue, the Riverside Police Department said in a written statement.

A Ford Focus was heading south on Van Buren Boulevard and ran through a red light as the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Jurupa Avenue, police said.

“As the driver entered the intersection he collided head-on with a silver Hyundai that was traveling north on Van Buren Boulevard,” the police statement said.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with major injuries, officials said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai was treated for injuries described as “moderate.”

The Riverside police Major Accident Investigation Team is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Z. Fishell at 951-826-8723.