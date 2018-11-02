Man, Woman Found Dead in Diamond Bar House Fire; Authorities Search for Son Amid Homicide Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in a Diamond Bar home after firefighters extinguished a blaze and a homicide investigation is underway.

Authorities are looking for a man, believed to be the son of the victims, who is missing after the house fire.

The blaze was reported about 4:45 a.m. at a two-story home in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes, Capt. Tony Imbrenda said.

Officials initially said one person had been found dead, but later said three bodies were found. Later, officials said there had been conflicting reports on the number of people killed, and added that there were at least two people and a dog dead.

Both victims and the dog were found downstairs, Imbrenda said. They have not been identified and their cause of death is unknown.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. John Corina told KTLA it is unknown if the victims were killed before the fire started, but the incident is being treated as a homicide investigation until they can locate the 32-year-old son.

The home did not have working smoke detectors, Imbrenda said.

Neighbor Frank Arevalo told KTLA that a family of three lived in the home and he described them as "really nice people."

"I just came out, I saw huge flames coming out of the house," Arevalo recalled.

He said his other neighbors were trying to knock on the door of the home to alert the residents, and they were the ones who called the fire department.

The blaze was contained to the home, but appeared to have destroyed the structure, Imbrenda said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

"It can be pretty difficulty to determine exactly what happened until a detailed investigation is conducted." the captain said.

