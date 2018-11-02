Fugitive on FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List, Suspected of Sexual Assaults in L.A., Spotted in South Carolina: FBI

A man on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list who is suspected of committing a series of sexual assaults in Los Angeles has been spotted in South Carolina, authorities said Friday.

Greg Carlson, 46, is accused of breaking into several women’s homes and sexually assaulting them while armed with a weapon, an FBI news release said. He was added to the FBI’s list in September.

Investigators said they were informed two weeks ago that Carlson was spotted in the Mount Pleasant area of South Carolina. They believe Carlson is likely to still be in the southern East Coast of the U.S..

Witnesses have seen Carlson in a late-model white Hyundai Accent vehicle, which he has driven previously, officials said.

The license plate is unclear, but investigators said they believe Carlson may have stolen a plate from another vehicle.

Investigators said they think Carlson might be traveling in the following states: South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Texas.

However, they have not ruled out the possibility that Carlson may be in other states or has left the country.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Carlson’s arrest.