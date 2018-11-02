Fullerton’s Police Chief Resigns Following Reports He Got Into Fight With EMTs at Irvine Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fullerton's chief of police resigned Friday following reports he and the city's police captain battered emergency medical technicians who were treating the former chief's wife at a country music concert in late August.

The resignation of David Hendricks from the leading law enforcement position was announced in a statement the city of Fullerton issued on Friday. He was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The city council is considering candidates for the position while Captain Bob Dunn serves as the interim chief.

"I am honored to have had the privilege of leading the men and women of the Fullerton Police Department," the former chief said in a quote included in the statement.

Hendricks and Captain Thomas Oliveras were accused of getting into a physical altercation with two EMTs while they were off-duty attending a Lady Antebellum concert at the Five Point Amphitheater in Irvine on Aug. 24.

"The EMTs were providing treatment to the chief's wife, and the altercation happened during the course of that," Irvine police spokeswoman Kim Mohr said at the time.

That incident led to the police officials being kicked out of the concert by security and Irvine police, though they were never arrested or cited.

Fullerton city officials later announced the two were being placed on administrative leave as prosecutors reviewed the case against them.

Meanwhile, city officials in Irvine said an external investigator would be leading the probe into the allegations. Audio recordings surrounding the fight were being looked over while police reached out to the public for any other video evidence that could be collected.

In a statement, Irvine police promised a "thorough, objective and timely investigation" into the incident.

However, it is still unclear whether the Orange County District Attorney's Office will be filing any charges.