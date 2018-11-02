× L.A. Mayor Garcetti’s Security During Out-of-Town Travel Has Cost Taxpayers $450K Since 2015

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s security detail has racked up nearly $450,000 in travel costs since 2015 as Garcetti visited other parts of the United States and foreign countries, according to figures released by the city on Thursday.

The year-by-year totals for the mayor’s Los Angeles Police Department security detail were provided in response to a lawsuit by the Los Angeles Times, which is seeking to determine how much taxpayers have spent on the mayor’s travels.

The security detail’s travel costs include airfare, meals, lodging, car rentals and other expenses, according to a letter sent to attorneys for The Times by Deputy City Atty. Sara Ugaz. The officers’ salaries and overtime are not included in the expense totals.

The Times went to court in July after city officials refused to turn over records for Garcetti’s out-of-state trips.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.