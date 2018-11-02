× Long Beach Citizen Patrols Face Off With Counter-Protesters Over Growing Homeless Encampments

Trailed by protesters shouting “shame” and denouncing “vigilantism,” Long Beach citizen patrols marched before dawn Friday through the Belmont Shore neighborhood, protesting what participants called a “criminal element” in the oceanfront community’s growing homeless encampments.

While Long Beach police were supportive, city officials had discouraged the event.

“The city has an extensive response to address homelessness,” said Teresa Chandler, Long Beach Community Services Bureau manager. “We don’t recommend [patrols] as the best method of education.”

National homeless advocates warned that Long Beach social media posts to “take back the neighborhood” and make “a show of force” could trigger harassment and even violence against vulnerable people. Four men sleeping outdoors were beaten to death in Santa Monica and Los Angeles in September in what police called a spate of attacks targeting the region’s burgeoning homeless population.

