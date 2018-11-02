× Man Shot to Death in Gardena

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Gardena late Friday, officials said.

The shooting was reported just before 6:40 p.m. in a commercial neighborhood in the 400 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard, Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, he said.

No further details, including a suspect description, were available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.