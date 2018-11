Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mom is speaking out after an employee at her child's Santa Clarita day care took a photo of her daughter's bare rear end and shared it on social media, and incident she says has landed the child in therapy. The family is now suing the Sunshine Learning Center, and Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives have submitted their own investigation to prosecutors, who are weighing whether to file charges.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 2, 2018.