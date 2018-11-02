Sedan Sought in Deadly West Adams Hit-And-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators released surveillance video Friday in hopes of generating clues to identify the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in the West Adams neighborhood last week.

Kenneth Lamont Loggins, 63, died following the 7 p.m. collision on West Adams Boulevard at Burnside Avenue, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said. He was listed in coroner's records as transient.

He was crossing the road when he was hit by a medium- or full-size sedan, which sped off without stopping to help, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

A second car then struck Loggins as he lied in the roadway, police said. The driver of that car stopped at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

A standing $25,000 reward is offered by the city of Los Angeles for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in fatal hit-and-runs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD's South Traffic Division detectives during business hours at 323-421-2500. After hours, tipsters can call the LAPD at 877-527-3247.