Suspect Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Leaving Body in Anaheim Dumpster Officially Charged With Murder

The man arrested while allegedly trying to flee the country one day after his girlfriend's body was found inside a bag in a dumpster in Anaheim, has now been officially charged.

Amer Alhasan, a 28-year-old resident of La Habra, was charged with felony murder on Friday.

The defendant was seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit with his shoulders slouched and hands folded during his appearance in a Santa Ana courtroom.

Alhasan was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport late Wednesday afternoon as he was about to board a flight bound to Jordan via Germany, Anaheim Police Chief Jorge Cisneros said in a Thursday press conference.

The suspect was checked in for his flight with "a significant amount of personal belongings" in tow at the time of his arrest, Sgt. Daron Wyatt said. "If we were about three hours later, he would have been out of the country."

Investigators said Alhasan was in a relationship with Tiyanie Ly at the time of her death.

Ly, a 38-year-old mother of three who resided in Santa Ana, was found by a man picking through garbage for recyclables before dawn Tuesday morning in an alley in the 2100 block of South Balboa Plaza.

Alhansan's charge carries a 25 years-to-life sentence. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS, or Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect new police information on the spelling of the victim's name.