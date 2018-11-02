Whole-Life-Success Expert Rock Thomas joined us live with tips to help you train your brain, redefine your life and become the successful person that you want to be. From humble beginnings to Certified NLP Practitioner, self-made millionaire, bestselling author and world-renowned speaker Rock Thomas skyrocketed to success, earning awards, shattering records, and becoming one of the top 50 realtors in the world. With a mission to give back to the community and support the collective, Rock Thomas now spends his time helping others achieve whole-life wealth and massive success through his events, programs, books, and coaching. For more info on Rock, his speaking events and books, you can visit his website.
The Blueprint for Success With Life Coach Rock Thomas
