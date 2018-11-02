Uber Driver Charged With Kidnapping Passengers on Halloween, Leading Santa Monica Police on Pursuit

Prosecutors filed charges Friday against an Uber driver accused of kidnapping four passengers on Halloween and leading police on a pursuit through Santa Monica, officials said.

Police received a call Wednesday evening from a passenger of Khaled Ali, 35, who said Ali wouldn’t let them out of the vehicle, Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez said.

He said police followed Ali on a chase through a neighborhood where people were trick-or-treating.

As officers responded to the incident on Santa Monica Boulevard and 23rd Street, police said they received more calls from other passengers who reported similar experiences.

The victims jumped out of Ali’s moving Uber to escape, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office news release said.

Passengers reported Ali was driving away from their destinations, threatening to kidnap them, according to officials.

Ali is facing four counts of kidnapping and one count of fleeing police while driving recklessly.

Officials said Ali’s arraignment was scheduled for Friday, but was moved to Monday.

His bail increased from $100,000 to $475,000 at Friday’s hearing.

If Ali is convicted as charged, he could face a maximum sentence of more than 23 years in prison.

