2 People Wounded in Shooting Outside Boyle Heights Liquor Store

Two people were being hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning after gunfire broke out just outside a liquor store in Boyle Heights the night before, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at the intersection of East Cesar Chavez Avenue and North St. Louis Street about 9:20 p.m. where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

It's unclear if the victims were intentionally targeted or if the incident was random, according to investigators, who said there do not appear to be gang ties.

The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to nearby hospitals and both underwent operations to treat their injuries, authorities said. Police had not released further details about their condition by morning.

The two were found shot just outside Brooklyn Center Liquor Store, which was taped off in the hours after as authorities investigated.

A man who lives nearby said he came out upon hearing the gunfire and saw a woman in the store and a man at the bus stop just outside it.

"I was upstairs and I heard six shots," said Mario Alvarado, saying the woman appeared to be shot "in the face and then in the stomach."

"And then her boyfriend told her lay down," Alvarado said of the victim, whose boyfriend spoke to KTLA off-camera.

Alvarado said the gunman then "turned his gun toward the bus stop."

The boyfriend of the female victim told KTLA didn't get a good look at the shooter. Police have not released a suspect description.

The victim's boyfriend said they're both homeless and regularly frequent the area. In the morning, he said he was heading to the hospital to see how she's doing.

No other details have been released by police.