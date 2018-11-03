It’s the Last Weekend to Vote Early in SoCal Ahead of the Nov. 6 Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Saturday and Sunday are the last weekend days to vote early ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

In California, voters get to decide on a new governor, 11 statewide propositions, a U.S. senator, 53 House seats and a slew of other local offices and measures.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, about 8 of 10 eligible Californians have registered to vote—the highest percentage heading into a midterm election since 1950. But those who haven't registered can still cast a provisional ballot, which will be processed once it's verified by county officials.

Vote-by-mail voters who haven't mailed their ballots can also head to early voting locations this weekend. (Although they can still send in their ballots as long as they're postmarked by Nov. 6. Click the following links to find drop-off locations in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.)

Can't make it until Election Day? Polling locations will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Californians are guaranteed up to two hours of paid time off to vote on Election Day, the Secretary of State's Office said.

L.A. County has 10 early voting locations open this Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Los Angeles Library

4837 E. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90022

Multipurpose Room

Jackie Robinson Community Center

1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91103

Multipurpose Room 400

Lake View Terrace Library

12002 Osborne St.

Sylmar, CA 91342

Meeting Room

Lancaster Public Library

601 W. Lancaster Blvd.

Lancaster, CA 93534

Ana Davis Room

Long Beach City College

4901 E. Carson St.

Long Beach, CA 90808

LAC Campus Room T1300

Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk

12400 Imperial Hwy.

Norwalk, CA 90650

3rd Floor

West Covina Library

1601 W. Covina Pkwy.

West Covina, CA 91790

Multipurpose Room

West Los Angeles College

9000 Overland Ave.

Culver City, CA 90230

Fine Arts Room 103

West Valley Regional Library

19036 Vanowen St.

Reseda, CA 91335

Meeting Room

Willowbrook Library

11737 Wilmington Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90059

Meeting Room

Orange County has eight early voting locations open this Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anaheim City Hall

200 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92805

City Clerk’s office

Costa Mesa Senior Center

695 W. 19th St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Meeting Room 101

Fullerton Community Center

340 W. Commonwealth Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92832

Boardroom

Huntington Beach Five Points Plaza

18597 Main Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Irvine Civic Center

1 Civic Center Plaza

Irvine, CA 92606

Conference and Training Center

Mission Viejo City Hall

200 Civic Center

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Saddleback Room

The Capistrano Collection

27184 Ortega Highway

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Orange County Registrar of Voters’ Office

1300 S. Grand Avenue, Building C Santa Ana, CA 92705

Building C

The following pop-up locations are also available this weekend:

Buena Park Farmers Market (Saturday only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

La Palma Avenue and Stanton Avenue

Buena Park, CA 90620

Sears parking lot at Buena Park Downtown

Golden West College Outdoor Market (Sunday only, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

15744 Goldenwest St.

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Goldenwest Street parking lot

Riverside County residents can vote this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters Office on 2724 Gateway Dr. in Riverside.

Early voters in San Bernardino County can head to one of the following six locations this Saturday.

San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Office (hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

777 E. Rialto Ave.

San Bernardino, CA 92415

Town of Apple Valley Recreation Center (hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

14955 Dale Evans Parkway

Apple Valley, CA 92307

Lake Arrowhead Fire Station #91 (hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

301 S. State Highway 173

Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

Montclair Branch Library (hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

9955 Fremont Ave.

Montclair, CA 91763

Victorville City Hall (hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

14343 Civic Drive

Victorville, CA 92392

Yucca Valley Elks Lodge, BPOE #2314 (hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

55946 Yucca Trail

Yucca Valley, CA 92284

The Secretary of State's Office does not list any Ventura County locations open for early voting this weekend.