It’s the Last Weekend to Vote Early in SoCal Ahead of the Nov. 6 Election

This Saturday and Sunday are the last weekend days to vote early ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
In California, voters get to decide on a new governor, 11 statewide propositions, a U.S. senator, 53 House seats and a slew of other local offices and measures.
According to the Secretary of State's Office, about 8 of 10 eligible Californians have registered to vote—the highest percentage heading into a midterm election since 1950. But those who haven't registered can still cast a provisional ballot, which will be processed once it's verified by county officials.
Vote-by-mail voters who haven't mailed their ballots can also head to early voting locations this weekend. (Although they can still send in their ballots as long as they're postmarked by Nov. 6. Click the following links to find drop-off locations in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.)
Can't make it until Election Day? Polling locations will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Californians are guaranteed up to two hours of paid time off to vote on Election Day, the Secretary of State's Office said.
Los Angeles County
L.A. County has 10 early voting locations open this Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
East Los Angeles Library
4837 E. 3rd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90022
Multipurpose Room
Jackie Robinson Community Center
1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave.
Pasadena, CA 91103
Multipurpose Room 400
Lake View Terrace Library
12002 Osborne St.
Sylmar, CA 91342
Meeting Room
Lancaster Public Library
601 W. Lancaster Blvd.
Lancaster, CA 93534
Ana Davis Room
Long Beach City College
4901 E. Carson St.
Long Beach, CA 90808
LAC Campus Room T1300
Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk
12400 Imperial Hwy.
Norwalk, CA 90650
3rd Floor
West Covina Library
1601 W. Covina Pkwy.
West Covina, CA 91790
Multipurpose Room
West Los Angeles College
9000 Overland Ave.
Culver City, CA 90230
Fine Arts Room 103
West Valley Regional Library
19036 Vanowen St.
Reseda, CA 91335
Meeting Room
Willowbrook Library
11737 Wilmington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90059
Meeting Room
Orange County
Orange County has eight early voting locations open this Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Anaheim City Hall
200 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92805
City Clerk’s office
Costa Mesa Senior Center
695 W. 19th St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Meeting Room 101
Fullerton Community Center
340 W. Commonwealth Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92832
Boardroom
Huntington Beach Five Points Plaza
18597 Main Street
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Irvine Civic Center
1 Civic Center Plaza
Irvine, CA 92606
Conference and Training Center
Mission Viejo City Hall
200 Civic Center
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Saddleback Room
The Capistrano Collection
27184 Ortega Highway
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Orange County Registrar of Voters’ Office
1300 S. Grand Avenue, Building C Santa Ana, CA 92705
Building C
The following pop-up locations are also available this weekend:
Buena Park Farmers Market (Saturday only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
La Palma Avenue and Stanton Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
Sears parking lot at Buena Park Downtown
Golden West College Outdoor Market (Sunday only, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
15744 Goldenwest St.
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest Street parking lot
Riverside County
Riverside County residents can vote this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters Office on 2724 Gateway Dr. in Riverside.
San Bernardino County
Early voters in San Bernardino County can head to one of the following six locations this Saturday.
San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Office (hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
777 E. Rialto Ave.
San Bernardino, CA 92415
Town of Apple Valley Recreation Center (hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
14955 Dale Evans Parkway
Apple Valley, CA 92307
Lake Arrowhead Fire Station #91 (hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
301 S. State Highway 173
Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352
Montclair Branch Library (hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
9955 Fremont Ave.
Montclair, CA 91763
Victorville City Hall (hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
14343 Civic Drive
Victorville, CA 92392
Yucca Valley Elks Lodge, BPOE #2314 (hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
55946 Yucca Trail
Yucca Valley, CA 92284
The Secretary of State's Office does not list any Ventura County locations open for early voting this weekend.