Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for Easy Chicken Enchiladas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This comforting recipe uses store-bought rotisserie chicken as a shortcut and isn't particularly authentic as Mexican food, but Jessica does like to make the sauce from scratch. You can make it as spicy as you like. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 7.

Ingredients:

-14 or 15 oz. can tomato sauce, unseasoned

-2 1/2 tablespoons chipotles in adobo (about 3 whole chilies with sauce)

-1 heaping teaspoon chili powder

-1 heaping teaspoon ground cumin

-2 cloves garlic, smashed and chopped

-Juice from the bottom of the rotisserie chicken, or about 1/2 cup chicken stock

-1 whole rotisserie chicken, skin removed, shredded

-15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

-1/2 cup sour cream

-1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican-style cheese, divided

-1/2 cup frozen corn kernels (no need to defrost)

-24 corn tortillas

-2 cups chopped romaine lettuce

-4 scallions, chopped

-1 large tomato, chopped

-3 radishes, halved and sliced into half-moons

-2 avocados, halved and flesh cubed

-1/2 cup sour cream

-2 limes, quartered

How to Assemble:

Make sauce:

In a 2-quart saucepan, add tomato sauce, chilies in adobo, spices, garlic and chicken drippings or stock. Over medium-low heat, bring to a simmer. Simmer for about 15 minutes, lowering heat if sauce begins cooking too vigorously. Remove from heat and allow to cool. In a large bowl, thoroughly mix the shredded chicken, beans, sour cream, 1 cup of the cheese and corn kernels. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Wrap stacked tortillas in a moist kitchen towel and microwave for about 20 to 30 seconds to soften. Pour a small amount of enchilada sauce into a large glass or ceramic baking dish, moving it around to just coat the bottom of the dish. Pour more of the sauce onto a separate plate, reserving about a 1/2 cup. Shape the enchiladas: Take a tortilla and drape it into the sauce on the plate, coating both sides. Remove to a work surface and fill the tortilla with 2 to 3 tablespoons of the chicken mixture. Roll the tortilla up and place carefully into your prepared baking dish, crease side down. Continue filling the rest of the tortillas, lining them up next to each other in the baking dish. Top the enchiladas with the remaining sauce, pouring over the dish. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. Place the dish of enchiladas in the preheated over. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling. When the enchiladas are done, remove from the oven and top with lettuce, scallions, tomato, radishes. Add avocado on top. Dollop sour cream above all. Serve immediately:

Serving size: Two to three enchiladas per person, with limes on the side.