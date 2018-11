Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s not exactly a dish you’d expect to find at a Japanese restaurant, but the tomato and truffled burrata simply shines at Chateau Hanare, a new restaurant in the Hollywood Hills from Reika Alexander of En Japanese Brasserie in New York City. This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 7.

Chateau Hanare is located at 8097 Selma Ave. More information can be found here.