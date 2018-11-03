Jessica Holmes Shares Her Recipe for BBQ Chicken Sandwiches With ‘Swedish’ Slaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a good recipe for a casual weeknight dinner or weekend lunch, making use of leftover rotisserie chicken, which is coated in your favorite barbecue. On top of a bun, the chicken is then topped with a fresh slaw that's made more interesting by the addition of fennel. This is an online exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 7.

Ingredients:

-3/4 cup mayonnaise

-1/2 cup sour cream

-3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

-1 tablespoon granulated sugar, plus more to taste

-Large pinch kosher salt, plus more to taste

-3 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

-1 head green cabbage, finely sliced in ribbons

-1 fennel bulb, fibrous middle removed, sliced very thin

-Handful of radishes, halved and thinly sliced in half-moons

-Handful of shredded carrots

-Fennel fronds, chopped

-2 cups leftover rotisserie chicken, shredded by hand

-1/4 to 1/2 cup of your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce, plus more to taste

-Hamburger buns or rolls of your choice

How to Make:

In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, sugar and salt until well blended. Add dill and stir again to mix. Taste mixture to ensure it's sweet, salty and tangy. Remember, it will be diluted significantly by the vegetables. Adjust proportions as needed. Add to bowl with dressing the chopped cabbage, fennel, radishes and carrots. Mix well. Taste and adjust seasonings again. Top slaw with fennel fronds. In a separate medium-sized bowl, mix chicken with barbecue sauce. Make sure there's enough sauce to coat the meat, and add more sauce if needed. Toast the buns or rolls, if desired. To make sandwiches, heap the chicken onto the the bottom of the roll. Top the meat with at least a 1/3 cup of the slaw, and pop the top bun atop the slaw. Serve.

Serving size: Makes 2 sandwiches with leftover slaw.