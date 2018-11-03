Jessica Holmes Shares Recipe for Toasted Penne Pasta With Braised Cabbage and Goat Cheese

In this unique and interesting twist on pasta, cooked penne gets browned and "toasted" in a skillet, making for a crunchy and savory dish. This is an online exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 7.
Ingredients:
-one head of red cabbage, quartered, cored and sliced into thin ribbons
-one half of a large onion, thinly sliced
-half of a one-pound box of penne pasta
-about 2 oz. goat cheese
-salt
-olive oil
-2 tablespoons of butter
-2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, or balsamic vinegar, or a mixture
-1 garlic clove, peeled and chopped
-grated parmesan
How to Make:
- Bring water to a boil in a 4- to 6-quart pot. Once water is boiling, add a large pinch of salt and pour penne pasta in. Cook the pasta for two minutes less than the suggested cooking time on the box – you want it slightly undercooked.
- Put large skillet on medium-high heat, and add about 1 tablespoon each olive oil and butter together. Add onion and cabbage to skillet. Add a pinch of salt. Let cook until it gets brown and soft, stirring occasionally.
- Strain pasta a couple minutes before the cooking time on the box. Reserve about a half-cup of pasta water. Return the cooked pasta to the pot you boiled it in, and add a tablespoon or two of olive oil to the penne. Mix.
- Once cabbage is soft and browned, add vinegar to the skillet. Add garlic, stir well and cook another minute or so until fragrant. Remove ingredients from skillet to a large serving bowl.
- Turn heat to medium-high under skillet. Add about a quarter-cup of olive oil and a tablespoon of butter again together. Add cooked pasta to the skillet in a single layer. Don't stir; let it brown.
- Once penne is browned and can be lifted off the pan with a spatula, add the pasta to the bowl with the cabbage. Mix well. Add about seven dollops of goat cheese and mix gently. Pour 1/4 cup of pasta water in the bowl, just enough so that the toasted pasta isn’t thick and dry, and mix again. The toasted penne should end up a bit crunchy and creamy. Top with grated parmesan.