‘Pizza to the Polls’ Delivering Free Pies to Voters Stuck in Long Lines

Long lines at the poll? One organization wants to send you free pizza.

A nonprofit called “Pizza to the Polls” is delivering pies to voters across the nation this midterm election. It’s soliciting images of crowded voting locations through social media to determine where the reinforcements are needed.

The group said on Saturday, the last before Election Day, it sent 119 pies to 15 polling places in North Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and California .

“I’ve been here for 2 1/2 hours and was sooo hungry!” one Twitter user posted from Culver City. “Thanks for saving the day @PizzaToThePolls.”

Another user tweeted, “Shout out to the #voter waiting in line for Weekend #EarlyVoting at West LA College who decided to feed the other voters in line with her using @PizzaToThePolls. Pretty festive #voting atmosphere here.”

Funding for the pizza comes from anyone who wants to donate.

In an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition, Noah Manger described co-founding the nonpartisan group during the 2016 election season. He said by the end of that election, Pizza to the Polls had raised over $40,000.

Some $16,000 worth of pizza were still up for grabs as of Saturday evening, according to the organization’s website.

The group said it uses an app to search for pizzerias close to the polling locations. Once delivered, anyone from the voters and their kids to poll volunteers and staffers can help themselves to a slice.

“Waiting in line sucks,” the group’s website says. “Waiting in line with pizza sucks a little less.”

