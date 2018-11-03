Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, November 3rd, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday and Welcome to November! Celebrate the new month and the Fall season at one of the many new events on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!

Fund the Getaway

Restoration of the 1969 Corwin Getaway Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.petersen.org

We can join the Petersen Automotive Museum effort to restore this 1969 Corwin Getaway. The vehicle was built in Los Angeles by African American Cliff Hall and named after Beverly Hills businessman Louis Corwin, the primary financial backer of the project. Hall designed the vehicle as practical and inexpensive transportation more practical than a motorcycle. For donation information, go to Petersen.org website.

Twilight Festival

The Spirit of Monozukuri Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.petersen.org

Also happening at the Petersen, in conjunction with this, the museum’s exhibit spotlight Japanese craftsmanship in the automotive industry, is this weekend’s “Twilight Festival.” The only automotive exhibition of its kind will also feature Japanese artisans, craftsmen and performers.

African Twilight: The Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

African Twilight at the Bowers captures the continent’s vanishing rituals and ceremonies. The mesmerizing images are the result of a 15 year project organized by photojournalists Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher.

You can find more than 80 of their powerful photographs as well as a companion book filled with more vivid images at the Bowers Museum is Santa Ana.

J.D. Hobby Center

471 West 6th Street

San Pedro

310 514 3702

jdhobbies.yolasite.com

This is described as Southern California’s largest hobby shop. The J.D. Hobby Center offers something for everyone interested in model building and collectibles.

Owner Louis Lee says massive hobby shop is open Tuesday through Saturday ready for holiday shopping.

Property from the Career of “The Queen of Soul”, Aretha Franklin

Julien's Auctions

Two Day Music Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll Auction

Friday, November 9th & Saturday, November 10th

Hard Rock Cafe New York & Online

http://www.juliensauctions.com

Julien’s Auctions of Los Angeles is preparing for the auction of onstage costumes and accessories of the late singer - songwriter Aretha Franklin are available at online and at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe. To all of the items available as well as bidding information, take a look at the juliensauctions.com website.

Free!

American Heroes Air Show

Hansen Dam Sports Complex

11480 Foothill Boulevard

Los Angeles

eventcrazy.com

The American Heroes Air Show, the nation’s premier helicopter-only admission free event, is happening at the Hansen Dam Sports Complex in Los Angeles. The goal of this show is to teach us about rotary wing use in law enforcement, public safety, communications and search and rescue as well as homeland security and defense.

World War One: The Great War. A Retrospective

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

planesoffame.org

The Planes of Fame Museum observes the 100th anniversary of World War One with a special retrospective entitled THE GREAT WAR. Joining members of the Museum’s Education Programs team will be several noted educators and authors and several special displays, including the Museum’s Hanriot HD1 aircraft – a World War I veteran. In addition, we will be screening the short film, “Intrepid Birdmen: Fighter Pilots of World War I.”

20th Anniversary of Aquarium of the Pacific

New Exhibitions! New Information! New Facility!

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

The Aquarium of the Pacific celebrates its 20th anniversary all year long with new exhibitions, new events and the construction of a new facility.

Lost at Sea: The Explorations of Dr. Robert Ballard

The Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

Los Angeles

877 446 9261

pacificbattleship.com

Explore the new exhibition LOST AT SEA: THE EXPLORATIONS OF DR. ROBERT BALLARD about the Battleship Iowa in San Pedro. Learn about the man who found the sunken Titanic and more!

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

This is THE PHOTO ARK produced by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. His incredible project to shoot studio-quality portraits of every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, including mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, amphibians, and even insects is on display at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City. His goal is to inspire people not only to care, but also to help protect animals from extinction before it’s too late. This exhibition is free.

Make it a “photographic” weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

