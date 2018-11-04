6 Dogs Killed in Fire at Rowland Heights Strip Mall

Live: Procession for Costa Mesa Fire Captain Who Died After Suspected DUI Crash
Posted 7:55 PM, November 4, 2018, by , Updated at 10:14PM, November 4, 2018

Six dogs died when an early-morning fire ripped through a Rowland Heights strip mall that contained a veterinary clinic on Sunday, authorities said.

A fire tore through a Rowland Height strip mall, destroying at least four businesses and killing six dogs inside a veterinary clinic, on Nov. 4, 2018. (Credit: Rosemarie Haro)

The fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m. at the 17-unit strip mall in the 18700 block of Colima Road, between Fullerton Road and Nogales Street, Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion Chief Steven Swiatek said.

At least four of the business in the complex, including the veterinary office, were completely destroyed, he said.

Six dogs had been lodged at the clinic overnight, and all six died in the fire, Swiatek said. No people were injured.

The cause remained under investigation.

