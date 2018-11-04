6 Dogs Killed in Fire at Rowland Heights Strip Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Six dogs died when an early-morning fire ripped through a Rowland Heights strip mall that contained a veterinary clinic on Sunday, authorities said.

The fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m. at the 17-unit strip mall in the 18700 block of Colima Road, between Fullerton Road and Nogales Street, Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion Chief Steven Swiatek said.

At least four of the business in the complex, including the veterinary office, were completely destroyed, he said.

Six dogs had been lodged at the clinic overnight, and all six died in the fire, Swiatek said. No people were injured.

The cause remained under investigation.

Thankfully the firefighters were able to contain it so it didn’t spread to the homes right behind the wall, to where my family and so many others live🙏 — selenamonet (@selenaserrano25) November 4, 2018