92-Year-Old Fullerton Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Wife

Police arrested a 92-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing his wife to death in Fullerton early Sunday, officials said.

The entrance to the Malvern Creek community in Fullerton, as pictured in a Google Street View image in February of 2018.

William Frederick Dusablon has been booked on suspicion of murder, the Fullerton Police Department said in a written statement. Authorities did not release the name of the victim, who was also described as 92 years old.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Creekside Drive, in the Malvern Creek private community, police said. They encountered the badly wounded elderly woman.

“Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, however, the female was pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement said.

Investigators arrested Dusablon in connection with the killing.

Police said the stabbing appeared to be “an isolated incident,” and there was not believed to be any threat to the community.

Information regarding Dusablon’s initial court appearance was not available Sunday afternoon.

 

