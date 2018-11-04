Homicide Detectives Investigate Dead Body Found in Anaheim Hotel Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives have been sent to the scene where a dead body was discovered in the parking lot of an Anaheim hotel early Sunday morning, police said.

About 2:11 a.m., police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a woman screaming in the parking lot of an Extended Stay America located in the 1700 block of Clementine Street.

The hotel is located in a tourist attraction-filled area of the city just a mile from Disneyland.

When officers arrived, they found the woman was standing near a dead body, officials said.

The body is that of a man in his 60s and his cause of death is not known, Anaheim police spokesman Daron Wyatt said in a statement. His identity has not been released.

The death is being investigated as suspicious and homicide detectives have been dispatched to the scene, police said.

The woman was being questioned by police but was not considered a suspect, according to police.

No other details have been released.