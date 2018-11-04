Downey Man Killed in Forest Motorcycle Crash

A Downey man died after crashing his motorcycle on a winding mountain road deep in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday, authorities said.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported about 4:20 p.m. near mile marker 29.5 of Angeles Crest Highway, near Woodwardia Canyon, in the forest north of La Canada Flintridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 56-year-old Downey man was heading west on a winding stretch of road when he lost control of his 2015 Yamaha motorcycle, the CHP said in a written statement.

“Due to reasons that are still under investigation, (the rider) failed to negotiate turn in the roadway, causing his vehicle to collide with the mountainside,” the statement said.

Impaired driving was not suspected to be a factor, officials added.

Officials withheld the man’s name pending notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP’s Altadena-area office at 626-296-8100.