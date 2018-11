Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The JDRF One Walk fundraiser supports research and awareness of type 1 diabetes (T1D). Erin Myers reports from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena along with an appearance from event co-emcee and T1D parent Frank Buckley. Information on JDRF and the JDRF One Walk can be found at JDRF.org.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, November 4, 2018.