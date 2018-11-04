L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Found After Being Thought Missing in Santa Ana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy reported missing in Santa Ana was found a short time later early Sunday morning, officials said.

The off-duty deputy was said to be missing around 4 a.m. after being parked in front of a friend's house in the 900 block of South Hickory Street, where he was sleeping inside the vehicle while his friend slept upstairs, according to Santa Ana police.

The friend tried calling him but someone else answered the phone and then hung up, police said. Then she called again and no one picked up the phone.

At that point, she called police to the area but the deputy's vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived, according to police.

Just after 6 a.m., sheriff's officials said he had been found and Santa Ana police later confirmed the news. Afterwards, police were investigating the white Range Rover where he had been sleeping.

Officials have not released information about his current condition.

He had been considered critical missing and officers were searching for him by trying to ping his phone and activate GPS on his vehicle, according to police.

No other details about his brief disappearance have been released.