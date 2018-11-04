Man Fatally Struck by Car in Pomona

A man died when he was struck by a car while crossing Mission Boulevard in Pomona on Sunday night, police said.
The deadly collision took place about 8:45 p.m., Pomona Police Department Lt. Marcus Perez said in a written statement.
“An intoxicated male was crossing the street at Mission Boulevard and Curran Place when a motorist struck him,” Perez said.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, he said. His identity was not available, but he was estimated to be in his mid- to late-20s.
The driver of the involved car remained at the scene and were cooperating with police, the lieutenant said.
Police shut down Mission Boulevard as they conducted their investigation.
34.054337 -117.775440