Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, November 4th, 2018

Enjoy the first Sunday of November exploring something new and interesting! Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Take a look!

Pet Food Shortage at spcaLA Shelters

The pet food reserves are dangerously low at Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA). spcaLA is appealing to the community for pet food donations or the funds with which to purchase food.

Donations can be dropped off at any spcaLA location, shipped direct from spcaLA’s Amazon Wish List, or made at http://www.spcaLA.com.

Afrolicious Natural Hair Expo

11am to 5pm

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.afrolicioushairexpo.com

***The First 100 Guests Receive a Full Size Product Gift Bag***

Fund the Getaway

Restoration of the 1969 Corwin Getaway Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.petersen.org

We can join the Petersen Automotive Museum effort to restore this 1969 Corwin Getaway. The vehicle was built in Los Angeles by African American Cliff Hall and named after Beverly Hills businessman Louis Corwin, the primary financial backer of the project. Hall designed the vehicle as practical and inexpensive transportation more practical than a motorcycle. For donation information, go to Petersen.org website.

Twilight Festival

The Spirit of Monozukuri Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.petersen.org

At the Petersen, in conjunction with this, the museum’s exhibit spotlight Japanese craftsmanship in the automotive industry, is this weekend’s “Twilight Festival.” The only automotive exhibition of its kind will also feature Japanese artisans, craftsmen and performers.

African Twilight: The Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

African Twilight at the Bowers captures the continent’s vanishing rituals and ceremonies. The mesmerizing images are the result of a 15 year project organized by photojournalists Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher.

You can find more than 80 of their powerful photographs as well as a companion book filled with more vivid images at the Bowers Museum is Santa Ana.

J.D. Hobby Center

471 West 6th Street

San Pedro

310 514 3702

jdhobbies.yolasite.com

This is described as Southern California’s largest hobby shop. The J.D. Hobby Center offers something for everyone interested in model building and collectibles.

Owner Louis Lee says massive hobby shop is open Tuesday through Saturday ready for holiday shopping.

Free!

Griffith Park Fall Harvest Festival

4730 Crystal Springs Drive

Los Angeles

310 472 1990

http://www.laparksfoundation.org

Surrounding the historic Carousel at Griffith Park, you will find the Griffith Park Fall Harvest Festival. In L.A.’s largest urban park, you will enjoy live music, vendors and a Kids Zone. Admission is free.

Los Angeles Quinceanera Expo

The Bicycle Casino

888 Bicycle Casino Drive

Bell Gardens

eventbrite.com

The Los Angeles Quinceanera Expo is underway at the Bicycle Casino in Bell Garden. The top vendors for Quinceaneras are available providing information about new products and services.

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

This is THE PHOTO ARK produced by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. His incredible project to shoot studio-quality portraits of every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, including mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, amphibians, and even insects is on display at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City.

Ms. Love says the goal here is to inspire people not only to care about animals, but also to help protect animals from extinction before it’s too late. This exhibition is free.

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Pompeii : The Exhibition is in Simi Valley at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. There are more than 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy.

This exhibit at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum includes wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

Property from the Career of “The Queen of Soul”, Aretha Franklin

Julien's Auctions

Two Day Music Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll Auction

Friday, November 9th & Saturday, November 10th

Hard Rock Cafe New York & Online

http://www.juliensauctions.com

Julien’s Auctions of Los Angeles is preparing for the auction of onstage costumes and accessories of the late singer - songwriter Aretha Franklin are available at online and at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe.

To see all of the items available as well as bidding information, take a look at the juliensauctions.com website.

Make it an R-E-S-P-E-C-T Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

