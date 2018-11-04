× These Transit Agencies and Ride-Sharing Companies Are Offering Free Transportation on Election Day

A number of public transit agencies and ride-sharing companies are offering voters free or discounted rides to the polls on Nov. 6.

The groups, which include Metro, Uber, Lyft and Lime, said they’re making the services available in hopes of increasing participation in the midterm election.

A record number of residents are all set to vote in California, where voters will decide on Gov. Jerry Brown’s successor, a spate of statewide measures and more. According to the Secretary of State, more than 78 percent of eligible citizens have registered–the highest percentage going into a midterm general election since 1950.

Turnout, however, remains to be seen. In June, California reported the highest turnout for a nonpresidential primary in 20 years. Still, 63 percent of voters did not cast a ballot in that election.

An MIT survey cited by local officials found that half of nonvoters in California claimed transportation as a factor for not heading to the polls.

“A lack of transportation should never stand between a voter and the polls,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

Bus, train and bike

Metro’s rail lines and buses won’t charge passengers from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

“You won’t need to TAP to board a bus or train on that day, nor will you be required to show proof that you voted — although, if you want to flash your “I voted” sticker that’s all right by us!” the Metro’s website says.

The public can also take advantage of a free 30-minute ride using Metro Bike Share, which has several stations in downtown L.A., Venice and the Port of Los Angeles, by entering the code 1162018 at any kiosk.

Six other TAP agencies are offering free services on Election Day as well:

LADOT Transit (DASH, Commuter Express and Cityride)

Long Beach Transit

Pasadena Transit

Santa Clarita Transit

Access Services (for paratransit riders and their companions)

Uber

The ride-sharing company previously announced that it was teaming up with advocacy organizations to identify groups in need of free rides to voting booths. Other Uber users can get $10 off their ride to the polls on Nov. 6 through the following steps:

Make sure to have the most updated version of the app Enter promo code VOTE2018 Use the polling place locator to request a ride Pick the most affordable option (Express Pool, Pool or UberX)

Lyft

Lyft also announced partnering with organizations to make sure members of underserved communities can access the service for free on Election Day. The company also teamed up with BuzzFeed to offer 50 percent off rides on Tuesday. Enter your zip code here for the code.

Lime

Enter the code LIME2VOTE18 to use the company’s electric scooters for free for up to 30 minutes on Nov. 6.