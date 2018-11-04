× Turn California Red Rally Could Draw Anti-Fascist Counterprotesters to State Capitol on Sunday

A group of people who want Californians to elect a slate of conservative candidates in next week’s midterm election plan to assemble at the state Capitol on Sunday — a gathering that has prompted a call for a response from a Sacramento-based anti-fascist group.

In a description of the Turn California Red rally on Facebook, event planners lambasted Democratic politicians, saying they had made California “unlivable for normal citizens.”

“Let’s show these Democrat politicians that we are no longer silent and their seats are no longer safe,” the planners wrote.

By Saturday afternoon, about 150 people had posted on the Facebook event page that they planned to attend. The group has a permit for up to 500 people, according to a website of the California Highway Patrol, whose Capitol Protection Section has jurisdiction over the Capitol grounds.

