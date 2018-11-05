2-Year-Girl Killed, Father Injured After Being Struck by Car While Crossing Street in Whittier Area: CHP

A 2-year-old girl was fatally struck and her father was critically injured in a crash that occurred while they were holding hands and crossing a street in the Whittier area Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. along Santa Gertrudes Avenue about a quarter-mile south of the intersection of Leffingwell Road.

The pair, identified as Robert Ferris, 32, and his daughter Harley Ferris, were crossing the street when they were struck by a car heading north on Santa Gertrudes Avenue, the CHP reported. There was no marked crosswalk where the father and daughter crossed the street, according to the CHP.

The driver of the car, William Hurlbut IV, 39, stopped after the crash and cooperated with responding officers. He was driving a 2015 Lexus ES350 sedan.

Harley, who would have celebrated her third birthday on Monday, died after being taken to UC Irvine Medical Center, according to CHP.

Her father remains in critical condition, the CHP reported.

The driver and the victims are all from Whittier.

The crash, which occurred in the unincorporated East La Mirada area south of Whittier, is being investigated, and alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be factors.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Santa Fe Springs Area CHP at 562-868-0503.